Hanford Police have uncovered new evidence in the investigation of the Nov. 27, 2022 shooting death of Eulalio Castillo and are asking anyone with information about the homicide to call them.
A video from the area of the homicide that was forensically enhanced revealed new characteristics of the suspect’s vehicle, according to police, who are specifically interested in the location of a white BMW 7-Series they believe is linked to the shooting.
Anyone with information can call Hanford Police Detective Patrick Jurdon at (559) 585-2540 or text (559) 379-6093.
The homicide occured at approximately 5:33 p.m. on Nov. 27, when the Hanford Police Department responded to the area of Phillips Street and Highway 198 for a report of a subject who was shot.
On arrival, Hanford Police officers located an unresponsive male with multiple gunshot wounds, later identified as Castillo.
Castillo was transported to Kaweah Health Medical Center where he died from his injuries.
Shortly after the shooting, a vehicle was observed traveling westbound on Third Street, a one-way street for eastbound traffic. The Hanford Police Department said the vehicle appears to be a white BMW 7-Series.