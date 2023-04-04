Hanford Police have uncovered new evidence in the investigation of the Nov. 27, 2022 shooting death of Eulalio Castillo and are asking anyone with information about the homicide to call them.

A video from the area of the homicide that was forensically enhanced  revealed new characteristics of the suspect’s vehicle, according to police, who are specifically interested in the location of a white BMW 7-Series they believe is linked to the shooting.

Anyone with information can call Hanford Police Detective Patrick Jurdon at (559) 585-2540 or text (559) 379-6093.

