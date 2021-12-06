The City of Corcoran will be breaking ground on a new park this week, with a ceremony planned Friday morning.
Officials will dig their shovels into the dirt to commemorate the start of Corcoran Gateway Park, which has been made possible by a grant of over $7 million through the third round of the Proposition 68 Statewide Parks Program.
Proposition 68, or the Parks, Environment and Water Bond, was a 2018 ballot measure that authorized $4 billion in general obligation bonds for state and local parks, environmental protection and restoration projects, water infrastructure projects, and flood protection projects.
“Our City is excited to see this new multi-purpose park become a reality and destination experience for our residents and visitors,” said Corcoran City Manager Greg Gatzka.
According to an official media release, the new park will include five picnic pavilions with multi-use athletic fields/storm water basins, a lighted jogging and walking loop, a lighted BMX/skateboard/scooter pump track, a multi-age playground with shade structures, a splash pad feature, five exercise fitness stations, corn hole courts, two restrooms, a public art showcase, accessible pathway with environmental paving, and a maintenance and storage building.
The park will also include a tribute to community veterans.
“Not only will this park be a gathering place for our community, it will also be the home of the Veterans Memorial Monument," said Corcoran Mayor Patricia Nolen. "This monument will be a fitting tribute to all who so selflessly served our country.”
