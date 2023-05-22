The remodeling of the Neighbor Bowl and Hanford High School cafeteria HVAC system will cost more than expected, if Hanford's board approves several change orders Tuesday.

After turning down bids for the installation of a new scoreboard, Ardent, the contractor for the Neighbor Bowl remodel, has submitted a change order for the installation of the framing necessary for the new scoreboard.

The estimated cost is $150,000, and will be paid using funds from the building reserves if approved.

