The remodeling of the Neighbor Bowl and Hanford High School cafeteria HVAC system will cost more than expected, if Hanford's board approves several change orders Tuesday.
After turning down bids for the installation of a new scoreboard, Ardent, the contractor for the Neighbor Bowl remodel, has submitted a change order for the installation of the framing necessary for the new scoreboard.
The estimated cost is $150,000, and will be paid using funds from the building reserves if approved.
Regarding the Hanford High School Cafeteria HVAC project, to continue to meet the increased meal service needs at Hanford High School, alterations to the serving area need to be made, according to district officials.
American Inc., the current HVAC project contractor, provided a change order for the demolition of some walls and the reworking of some cabinetry in the serving area.
The cost is estimated at $100,000, which if approved will be charged to the kitchen infrastructure improvement grant and the cafeteria fund.
Additionally, bids were held last week for the Sierra Pacific High School Interim Housing Project — one bid was received for $183,060 from Holloway Construction Inc.
If approved, the housing project will provide the Sierra Pacific campus with additional temporary classrooms for an expected influx of students.
The board will also review and approve the list of candidates for diplomas from Hanford High, Hanford West, Sierra Pacific, Earl F. Johnson, Hanford Community, Hanford Online, and Hanford Adult School.
Tuesday’s meeting will be held at the district office, 823 W. Lacey Blvd., starting at 6 p.m.