Volunteers like Veronica Skutecki got straight to work Saturday morning on projects at Earl F. Johnson Park such as painting the old gazebo.
“They put it out at work that this was a thing and it looked interesting because I've always liked helping around the community, just making it look and feel better for everyone out here,” said Skutecki, one of nearly 50 who turned out for the Helping Hands event created by the Hanford parks department to connect community members with volunteer opportunities.
For Maya Navarro, Saturday was her first experience volunteering with the city beautification project.
“I heard about this in my workshop in the Navy, they posted a flyer in our room and I was like yeah I wanna do that … I really wanted to get outside and I've been looking for more volunteer opportunities,” she said.
The volunteers gathered at the park early in the morning, and Parks and Facilities Manager Levi Winebrenner was stationed at the entrance to the park signing volunteers in.
Ashley Lansdown was looking to make the monthly park clean-up a staple on her calendar.
“This is actually my second time volunteering, I went to the event last month. … My husband is at the Navy base, we decided to come down as a group and make this like a thing we do every month.
"Events like these are really fun," she continued. "It’s once a month, we see a lot of similar faces helping out, I'm sure we'll all get to know each other, it's a great way to spend a Saturday morning.”
And the helpers weren't all locals. Alexis Renteria, with the company Precision Concrete Cutting, traveled from Sacramento to support the volunteers with refreshments and beverages all morning.
“I came across the event that Helping Hands had last month when reading an article from the Hanford Sentinel," she said. "I saw that the event was all about connecting local residents with their community and that really spoke to me. … I reached out to Levi and we connected right away.
"It's great to see an amazing turnout, I read that even last time with the rain people still showed up … we don’t really have that kind of stuff happening back in Sacramento, so the three and half hour drive is worth it to see something like this,” she said.
Helping Hands has resonated with residents such as Lane Lansdown, who lives right down the street from the park.
“I wanted to find a way to get involved in the community, I actually live right down the street from here. … I actually thought about doing a park clean-up on my own, when I reached out to Levi he told me about this program and it sounded perfect,” Lansdown said.
“I think people need to understand how important it is to be involved in the community, we all share this together … there's a ton of sailors here from the Naval Air Station, which is great because even though it's not a part of Hanford, it's still a part of the greater Lemoore-Hanford region.”
Winebrenner noted that when everyone pitches in "we make a big leap forward … having almost 50 volunteers come out today and help out, we're making a big difference. This park is getting roughly 200 hours of service today.
“The extra work that we get today lets the park focus on other tasks that require more time from our department,” he said.
The next Helping Hands project will be held at Encore Neighborhood Park on March 11.