Volunteers like Veronica Skutecki got straight to work Saturday morning on projects at Earl F. Johnson Park such as painting the old gazebo.

“They put it out at work that this was a thing and it looked interesting because I've always liked helping around the community, just making it look and feel better for everyone out here,” said Skutecki, one of nearly 50 who turned out for the Helping Hands event created by the Hanford parks department to connect community members with volunteer opportunities.

For Maya Navarro, Saturday was her first experience volunteering with the city beautification project.

