Firefighters with the Hanford Fire Department have to be ready for action from the moment they come into work. In one moment, they can be doing routine maintenance on the station's engine or even the station itself. In the next, they can be responding to an emergency.
But for firefighter David Green, being on-call from the moment he shows up is one of the draws of the job.
“It could be at eight in the morning when you get on shift, or it could be at two in the morning, which a lot of people I don’t think would handle very well,” Green said. “I know that I’m capable of doing it, and I think it’s fun, being able to get out there and go.”
Growing up, Green played baseball for his little league in Manteca, where the firetruck would roll down his neighborhood street. The memory of the fire department stayed with Green after he served for 10 years of active duty with the Navy, during which time he was inspired to take up firefighting.
He said he appreciates that being a firefighter asks him to think outside the box, work together as a team and avoid staying behind a desk all day.
Despite being with the fire department for two years, Green still holds a place in the reserves with the Navy and says his time there as a flight medic and as an instructor helps him as a firefighter. He says it helps him be comfortable giving presentations to the public at will and prepares him for the action firefighters need to expect around the clock every day.
“My military time helped me to deal with stress without worrying about what time of day it is or what’s going on, which other people here do a fantastic job at that as well,” Green said. “But that’s what helped me.”
Green’s left arm has multiple tattoos he’s acquired over the years. Some, like a tattoo of Saint Michael, are inspired by his faith. But Green’s favorite tattoo is the one he has of a clock, with the names of two of his children inscribed at the top and bottom.
“This symbolizes just that you have a short time on Earth, and you have to make the memories you can, but remember that the clock is ticking,” Green said. “Do as much as you can, and leave something that’s going to last.”
Being a firefighter allows Green to have some of those unique experiences with his family. With the ability to have multiple days off in a row, and with his wife’s profession as a teacher, he gets the opportunity to spend long, uninterrupted periods of time with his entire family, including a recent trip all the way to Utah.
But Green plans on staying in Hanford for the long-term. It reminds him of his hometown, Manteca, in some ways.
“I would’ve had a different answer two or three years ago,” Green said. “My kids aren’t jumping from school to school anymore, and if I went somewhere else, that’s what we’d have to do. I really enjoy working for this department. Everyone that works here is awesome. I think we found our home.”