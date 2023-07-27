Firefighters with the Hanford Fire Department have to be ready for action from the moment they come into work. In one moment, they can be doing routine maintenance on the station's engine or even the station itself. In the next, they can be responding to an emergency.

But for firefighter David Green, being on-call from the moment he shows up is one of the draws of the job.

“It could be at eight in the morning when you get on shift, or it could be at two in the morning, which a lot of people I don’t think would handle very well,” Green said. “I know that I’m capable of doing it, and I think it’s fun, being able to get out there and go.”

