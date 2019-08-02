{{featured_button_text}}
 Naval Air Station Lemoore

NAS LEMOORE — The U.S. Navy has identified the pilot of the F/A-18E Super Hornet that crashed in Death Valley Wednesday as 33-year-old Lt. Charles Z. Walker.

Walker's jet, assigned to the ‘Vigilantes’ of NAS Lemoore Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 151, crashed in Rainbow Canyon Wednesday morning while performing routine flight training. 

The crash occurred 60 miles from Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake and is still under investigation.

Capt. James Bates, Commander, Strike Fighter Wing Pacific said Walker was an incredible naval aviator, husband and son. 

"The NAS Lemoore aviation family is grieving the loss of one of our own," said Capt. James Bates, Commander, Strike Fighter Wing Pacific. "(Walker) was an integral member of the Vigilante family and his absence will be keenly felt on this flight line...the untimely loss of a fellow aviator and shipmate pains us all. Our heartfelt condolences go out to his family and friends.” 

