Naval Air Station Lemoore held a change of command ceremony Friday, July 14, for the Fleet Readiness Center West (FRCW).

Over 300 guests attended, according to officials, to watch U.S. Navy Captain Joseph Hidalgo relieve U.S. Navy Captain James Carmichael as the 9th commanding officer of Fleet Readiness Center West. Carmichael assumed command of the unit in May of 2022.

FRCW is an aviation maintenance facility headquartered at NAS Lemoore. The unit has detachments in Point Magu, China Lake and a detachment in Nevada at Fallon. It’s the largest intermediate-level facility in the Navy, according to officials at NAS Lemoore.

