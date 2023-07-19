Naval Air Station Lemoore held a change of command ceremony Friday, July 14, for the Fleet Readiness Center West (FRCW).
Over 300 guests attended, according to officials, to watch U.S. Navy Captain Joseph Hidalgo relieve U.S. Navy Captain James Carmichael as the 9th commanding officer of Fleet Readiness Center West. Carmichael assumed command of the unit in May of 2022.
FRCW is an aviation maintenance facility headquartered at NAS Lemoore. The unit has detachments in Point Magu, China Lake and a detachment in Nevada at Fallon. It’s the largest intermediate-level facility in the Navy, according to officials at NAS Lemoore.
Officials at NAS Lemoore celebrated Carmichael for his personable, charismatic leadership and his achievements during his command, including a 34 percent decrease in components awaiting maintenance and the development of comprehensive maintenance plans to return long-term F/A-18 E/F down aircraft back to active service.
Carmichael will transition into retirement after 40 years of military service, with Hidalgo taking over as commanding officer. Hidalgo previously served as the executive officer of the Fleet Readiness Center West.
“The command continues to focus on increased aircraft readiness and maintaining the ongoing success,” Hidalgo said. “We have a big job ahead of us, and we have the right people on the team to get it done.