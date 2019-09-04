Naturalization Ceremony held at Kings County Library

HANFORD — Nearly two dozen people gathered at the Kings County Library Hanford Branch on Sept. 3 to take part in a Naturalization Ceremony.
The ceremony started at 11 a.m. with a welcome speech and the National Anthem. That was followed by the Oath of Allegiance, and then a welcome message from the President.
When the ceremony was over they were called one by one to receive their certified citizenship paperwork. Congressman T.J. Cox was in attendance to hand out certificates to those who participated in the ceremony.
This was the first year the event took place at the Kings County Library.
