Natural Healing Center to officially open new Lemoore dispensary

LEMOORE — On July Fourth, 2020, Natural Healing Center (NHC) will open a new location in Lemoore.
The new dispensary will be located at 338 West D Street in the former Bank of America building and is NHC’s second retail location in as many years.
NHC looks forward to offering the people of Lemoore the highest quality cannabis products at an affordable price. The new dispensary will also include a separate area for safe consumption on-site, the first of its kind in the Central Valley. Natural Healing Center has announced additional plans to expand to Morro Bay, San Luis Obispo and Turlock.
“We are thrilled to be opening a new location in my hometown of Lemoore as we continue to lead the way in responsible cannabis operations in California,” said Natural Healing Center Controller Jake German. “This is the first of many expansions in the works for Natural Healing Center and we are excited to meet the increasing demand for safe and legal cannabis.”
"The legal cannabis industry has blossomed over the past few years. Natural Healing Center has been a big part of that safe growth since 2018 and they look forward to many years more," business representatives said in a release.
