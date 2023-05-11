Human skeletal remains found in a shoe box inside a tool bag near 91/2 Lansing Ave., a rural dirt road outside Corcoran, have been identified as prehistoric or historic Native American remains, according to Chelsey Juarez, an associate professor at Fresno State’s Anthropology Department.
The remains, inside a New Balance shoe box in a red Milwaukee tool bag, were found May 3 by a dairy worker, and the Kings County Sheriff's Office was notified. After inspection by the Kings County chief deputy coroner, they were determined to be skeletonized human remains and turned over to Juarez by the coroner's office for further investigation.
“The Corner reached out to me, there was a concern over whether or not these remains were of forensic significance, or if it was the situation where we had a prehistoric or historic Native American ancestor, that had been removed from a place and had found its way to the Coroner's office,” said Juarez.
Juarez was able to determine that the remains were absent of any forensic significance, meaning there was no need for a criminal investigation.
“I asked them to take photographs of all the human remains, after giving them very specific instructions about what kinds of photographs they needed to take. In particular, I needed to see the skull," Juarez said. "I received in total a series of 18 photographs from the Kings County investigators. With that, I was able to determine that the individual was most likely of prehistoric/historic Native American descent."
In a release prior to the announcement about the human skeletal remains, the Sheriff's officials pointed to increasing reports of skeletal remains being found in Kings County, noting contributing factors such as an uptick in major construction, recent flooding, and levee construction.
Such remains are typically animal bones, Ferrier said. The human skeletal remains found May 3 are the first to be found in recent memory, he said.
“That's been our only finding at the moment, but we’re anticipating there could be more, just with all the flooding and all the dirt being moved around from people building levees to protect themselves from the water, there’s also the high-speed rail construction going on, so that's why we anticipate more,” said Nate Ferrier, public information officer for the sheriff’s office.
The remains might have been moved by an individual who was scared their construction site would be closed down due to the discovery of human skeletal remains, according to officials, but Ferrier emphasized that long-term construction closures won't occur in such situations.
“People need to have more respect for human life, a lot of people are in fear that whatever construction or whatever work they are doing, if they report it they will be shut down for days and weeks," Ferrier said. "That just isn’t going to happen, Sheriff Robinson has made it very clear that we will come in and collect them and get out of your way as quickly as possible.”
According to Ferrier and Juarez, when individuals find Native American skeletal remains and then decide to move them, they are only delaying the process of returning those remains to their rightful place.
“When burial sites get disturbed, as long as we can identify them with certainty as an ancestor, then we can do the right thing, which is to contact the State of California Native American Heritage Commission and to make sure that the most likely descent is identified so the ancestor can be properly returned to their community,” said Juarez.
When Native remains are found, typically the Heritage Commission prefers to rebury the remains as close as possible to the original burial site; when remains are moved, it makes that process more difficult, explained Juarez.
The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information about the individual who found and moved the remains to contact Detective Trejo at (559) 413-9403.