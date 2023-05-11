Human skeletal remains found in a shoe box inside a tool bag near 91/2 Lansing Ave., a rural dirt road outside Corcoran, have been identified as prehistoric or historic Native American remains, according to Chelsey Juarez, an associate professor at Fresno State’s Anthropology Department.

The remains, inside a New Balance shoe box in a red Milwaukee tool bag, were found May 3 by a dairy worker, and the Kings County Sheriff's Office was notified. After inspection by the Kings County chief deputy coroner, they were determined to be skeletonized human remains and turned over to Juarez by the coroner's office for further investigation.

“The Corner reached out to me, there was a concern over whether or not these remains were of forensic significance, or if it was the situation where we had a prehistoric or historic Native American ancestor, that had been removed from a place and had found its way to the Coroner's office,” said Juarez.

