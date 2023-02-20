A series of storms packing strong winds and up to a half-inch of rain are expected to move through Kings County this week beginning Tuesday.

The National Weather Service is advising drivers head south over the Grapevine/I-5 to rethink their plans to avoid potential road closures.

In Hanford the weather service said residents can expect northwest winds of 20 to 30 mph, gusting up to 50 mph.

