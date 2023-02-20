A series of storms packing strong winds and up to a half-inch of rain are expected to move through Kings County this week beginning Tuesday.
The National Weather Service is advising drivers head south over the Grapevine/I-5 to rethink their plans to avoid potential road closures.
In Hanford the weather service said residents can expect northwest winds of 20 to 30 mph, gusting up to 50 mph.
A wind advisory will go into effect Tuesday at 1 p.m. and remain in place until Wednesday at 7 a.m.
“We have strong wind for the majority of the week, but Hanford residents shouldn’t expect to see any major flooding as a result of the rain storms heading our way,” said a representative for the National Weather Office in Hanford.
Weather officials have released a local warning stating the wind gusts could lead to major damage to personal property. Unsecured objects face the possibility of being blown away, tree limbs may fall and a power outages should be expected.
Drivers are urged to use extra caution, especially if operating a high-profile vehicle.
Forecasters predict peak rain rates of a quarter and a half an inch beginning Wednesday lasting through the weekend, and possibly into next week.
The storm is predicted to bring significant snowfall to the Sierra Nevada, Sequoia/Kings Canyon national parks, and Three Rivers.