Thursday, The National Trust for Historic Preservation announced the award of $2.5 million in grants to 80 organizations across 39 states, including Hanford's China Alley Preservation Society.
“After such a devastating year, it’s nice to have smiles on our faces again. We grateful for the recognition and the opportunity to continue our efforts to preserve and revitalize China Alley for future generations," China Alley Preservation Society President Arianne Wing said.
The grants are awarded through the National Trust’s Telling the Full History Preservation Fund, made possible through a one-time National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) grant program funded through the American Rescue Plan (ARP) Act of 2021. The grants will help to preserve, interpret, and activate historic places to tell the stories of historically underrepresented groups in our nation, including women, immigrants, and LGBTQ+ individuals, Native Americans, Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, Pacific Islanders, Black Americans and Latinx Americans.
“The National Trust for Historic Preservation is committed to telling the full American story, one of our key strategic priorities. This one-time nationwide grant program from NEH and the American Rescue Plan serves as a catalyst for this work, creating impact in communities across the country and highlighting stories that have been underrepresented in the places that we collectively preserve and interpret,” said Paul Edmondson, President and CEO, National Trust for Historic Preservation.
“The National Endowment for the Humanities commends the National Trust for Historic Preservation for its work in administering American Rescue Plan funds to assist historic sites, museums, and preservation organizations around the country in recovering from the financial impact of the pandemic,” said NEH Chair Shelly C. Lowe (Navajo). “These awards will reach deeply into communities large and small, lift up often overlooked voices, and tell important, untold stories of our country’s rich and diverse history.”
“The Telling the Full History Preservation Fund represents the largest number of grants given through a single program at the National Trust,” said Katherine Malone-France, Chief Preservation Officer. “These 80 projects are driven by many dedicated volunteers, staff, and experts, all seeking to expand how we understand our shared history. We are grateful for the work that they do in communities across the country to reveal, remember, celebrate and illuminate these stories through these extraordinary places,” she continued.
In order to secure a broad range of applications, the National Trust conducted outreach to an expansive movement of people who care about diversifying the places that are preserved and interpreted for the public benefit. The National Trust received 396 applications.
The applicants included submissions from humanities-based nonprofit organizations, such as state and local preservation organizations, historic sites, museums, historical societies, and genealogical associations. It also included accredited academic programs in historic preservation, public history, as well as cultural studies of underrepresented groups. Additionally, it included local and state governmental agencies, such as state historic preservation offices, tribal historic preservation offices, city and county preservation offices and planning departments, state and local commissions focused on different aspects of heritage, and publicly owned historic sites and museums.