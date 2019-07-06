{{featured_button_text}}

Neighborhoods throughout Hanford are invited to join over 38 million neighbors across 16 thousand communities from all 50 states, U.S. territories and military bases worldwide.

National Night Out is nationally sponsored by NATW, Ring, Dietz & Watson, Associa, AT&T, A&W Root Beer, Renewal By Andersen, Academy Sports & Outdoors, and co-sponsored locally by the Hanford Police Department and the Hanford Police Officers' Association.

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes strong police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live and work together, we are making that happen.

From 5:30 pm to 8:00 pm, neighbors through your city and across the nation are asked to lock their doors, turn off their porch lights and spend the evening outside with neighbors and law enforcement at Civic Park.

If you are interested in having a booth at the event, please contact Officer Josh Shearer at 559-585-2540 ext. 1 or jshearer@cityofhanfordca.com.

