AVENAL – National Fitness Campaign (NFC) announces the inaugural Healthy Infrastructure Awards (HIA) recognizing community leaders and trailblazers from around the country that are changing the way cities are built through innovation, leadership and the development of healthy infrastructure in local communities. The Healthy Infrastructure Awards recognize winners annually in five distinct categories; Leadership, Programming Excellence, Storytelling, Design Excellence and Innovation.
National Fitness Campaign is proud to recognize The City of Avenal with the 2019 Healthy Infrastructure Award in Design Excellence for their work to strategically integrate the Fitness Court in public spaces in the community, with high visibility and the ability to maintain the natural landscape and environment as part of the site design.
“The City of Avenal is located in California's agriculturally-iconic San Joaquin Valley, and the Fitness Court site was successfully integrated through a partnership with the Wonderful Company, one of the region’s largest employers, to provide this tremendous resource to the community,” stated Mitch Menaged, founder of the National Fitness Campaign. “The Wonderful Fitness Court® is an open-air wellness destination complete with water stations, seating and plenty of natural landscape. We applaud the City of Avenal for their leadership in driving excellence in design and serving as a model to other cities.”
“We are very excited to make the wonderful Fitness Court® available to the Avenal Community. Exercise is an extremely important part of a healthy lifestyle and we are committed to providing our residents with free access to quality facilities to help them reach their fitness and wellness goals,” stated Fernando Santillan, City of Avenal Community & Economic Development Director.
The City of Avenal joins a distinct group of community and city leaders recognized by the National Fitness Campaign to include: Oklahoma City for the Healthy Infrastructure Award in Leadership; City of Loveland, Colorado, for the Healthy Infrastructure Award in Programming; City of Killeen, Texas, for the Healthy Infrastructure Award in Storytelling; and the City of Maricopa, Arizona, for the Healthy Infrastructure Award in Innovation.
The Fitness Court® is a state-of-the-art, digitally connected platform for adults of all ages and abilities to develop healthy habits and maintain long-term wellness. For more information about the National Fitness Campaign and to find the nearest Fitness Court®, visit NationalFitnessCampaign.com.
