NAVAL AIR STATION LEMOORE — Just over 55 years ago, naval aviators based out of Naval Air Station Lemoore were shot down over the Gulf of Tonkin near Northern Vietnam. For the first time in many years, three of those aviators came back together Tuesday at the base’s Gulf of Tonkin Commemoration event.
While they had each seen each other separately before, retired Capt. John Nicholson Jr., retired Cdr. Everett Alvarez Jr. and Cdr. Ronald Boch have never been all together at the same time since August 1964.
The three men each spent time telling their stories about the events leading up to and after the Gulf of Tonkin incident.
The incident took place off the coast of Vietnam on Aug. 4, 1964, when North Vietnamese torpedo boats attacked the destroyers Maddox and Turner Joy.
VA-144, based out of NAS Lemoore, flew night sorties in support of the two destroyers following their harassment by the North Vietnamese.
President Lyndon B. Johnson and his advisers had approved of retaliatory strikes on North Vietnamese naval bases as soon as reports of the apparent attacks came in.
Johnson asked Congress to pass the Gulf of Tonkin Resolution, which authorized the president to take any measures he believed were necessary to retaliate and to promote the maintenance of international peace and security in Southeast Asia.
On Aug. 5, 1964, VA-144 participated in operation Pierce Arrow, air strikes against North Vietnamese torpedo boats, their bases and supporting facilities in retaliation for the attacks on the American destroyers the previous day. Strikes were flown against the North Vietnamese home port of Hon Gai and the naval craft located there.
During this engagement, then-Lt. Alvarez’s A-4C was hit by antiaircraft fire, causing him to lose all control of the hydraulic system.
“There was a lot more antiaircraft than we knew existed there,” Alvarez said.
As his aircraft began to smoke and catch fire, Alvarez was forced to eject. He said he had no altitude, but was fortunately able to clear just over a cliff, allowing his parachute to deploy.
“I was very lucky because if I stuck with it another two seconds I would have hit the ground,” he said.
However,a rescue attempt failed and Alvarez was captured. He became the first — and longest held — American naval prisoner of war during the Vietnam conflict and was held by the North Vietnamese for eight and a half years.
Tuesday, Alvarez recounted several stories about his time as a POW. When asked how he endured all those years, the 82-year-old simply said he had no other choice.
He said he just kept his mind occupied and added that his faith and spirituality had a lot to do with his fortitude.
“It’s believing in your God and having a sense of honor.” Alvarez said. “It’s what makes a person their character.”
After being rescued in 1973, Alvarez stayed in the Navy and later went on to become a lawyer, author, entrepreneur and executive.
Alvarez said not many people know what the Gulf of Tonkin is, so he thought it was great for NASL to bring him, Nicholson and Boch back together to share their stories before it was too late.
