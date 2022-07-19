A change of command ceremony will take place Aug. 3 at NAS Lemoore, as VFA-147 bids fair winds and following seas to Commander Mark D. Cochran and welcomes Commander Jason D. Divito to the Argonauts.
Cochran assumed command in July of 2021 and led the Argonauts through the first operational F-35C Lightning II deployment on board the USS Carl Vinson, also known as the Mighty Seventy.
The Argonauts embarked in June of 2021 as part of Carrier Air Wing Two, sailing more than 80,000 nautical miles during the 262-day deployment. The Argonauts sailed worldwide into areas such as the South China Sea and the Indian Ocean while completing operations with allied nations such as Canada and Australia.
As the first combat ready F-35C squadron to deploy, the Argonauts set the standard for the future of naval aviation, according to officials. VFA-147 successfully operated the 5th generation aircraft from an aircraft carrier, enabling the strike group to execute missions with increased lethality while remaining survivable in all threat environments reported Navy officials.
Post deployment saw the Argonauts enter a sustainment phase, where they remained “deployable” through April before entering maintenance phase.
This month VFA-147 participated in the US Air Force (USAF) exercise Red Flag at Nellis AFB, in Nevada. For three weeks, the Argonauts worked around the clock to support large force missions, planned and flown under simulated, yet realistic, combat conditions.
Cochran will continue his Navy career as the F-35 requirements officer at the Pentagon.
“The most rewarding part of this tour was watching the Argonauts grow through both success and hardship. The Argo family is strong – it’s the most talented and cohesive group of people I’ve ever worked with - from bottom to top. This squadron has proved, again and again, the full potential of junior Sailors and junior officers when entrusted with difficult tasks,” said Cochran.
Divito spoke of his new position, saying “I feel extremely fortunate to have had the opportunity to serve as the executive officer. The support I have received from our sailors, chiefs, and officers has been truly superb and humbling. I will continue to draw on the strength of our entire squadron as this tour continues. I am full of pride as I prepare to assume the role as commanding officer. Cmdr. Cochran has been a tremendous role model and mentor. His impact will continue to resonate, his leadership and sacrifice has enabled the squadron to take a giant step forward,” Divito continued “The opportunity in front of us is real. Projecting lethal and integrated 5th-generation combat air power from the sea is an awesome responsibility, and one that I take very seriously. I expect the Argonauts to answer the challenges that are ahead, and I expect us to win.”
VFA-147 is the Navy’s first operational F-35C squadron and is located at NAS Lemoore. The squadron was established at NAS Lemoore on Feb. 1, 1967 as the Navy’s first A-7A Corsair II squadron. The Argonauts have participated in every conflict from air operations over Vietnam to close air support missions in support of U.S. and Coalition forces on the ground in Syria and Iraq during Operation Inherent Resolve.
The historic Argonauts have set their sights on the next major milestone, with commander Divito at the helm, the Navy's first F-35C squadron plans to re-locate to Forward Deployed Naval Forces Japan.