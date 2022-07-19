A change of command ceremony will take place Aug. 3 at NAS Lemoore, as VFA-147 bids fair winds and following seas to Commander Mark D. Cochran and welcomes Commander Jason D. Divito to the Argonauts.

Cochran assumed command in July of 2021 and led the Argonauts through the first operational F-35C Lightning II deployment on board the USS Carl Vinson, also known as the Mighty Seventy.

The Argonauts embarked in June of 2021 as part of Carrier Air Wing Two, sailing more than 80,000 nautical miles during the 262-day deployment. The Argonauts sailed worldwide into areas such as the South China Sea and the Indian Ocean while completing operations with allied nations such as Canada and Australia.

