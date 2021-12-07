Commander Mike Campbell relieved Commander Chris Nicoletti as Commanding Officer, Strike Fighter Squadron Nine Four (VFA-94) during a Change of Command ceremony held onboard Naval Air Station Lemoore.
Commander Mike Campbell, from Georgetown, Delaware, relieved Commander Chris Nicoletti, of Point Pleasant, New Jersey as the Skipper of the “Mighty Shrikes” during the ceremony. Commander Nicoletti assumed command of VFA-94 in September of 2020, during an airborne Change of Command ceremony aboard the USS Nimitz (CVN 68), and led the Shrikes during the second half of a combat deployment in the midst of a global pandemic in support of Operations Inherent Resolve, Resolute Support, Octave Quartz and Freedom's Sentinel. During the deployment, Commander Nicoletti led VFA-94 in four dual carrier integrated events in U.S. 7th Fleet and support to Operations Inherent Resolve, Resolute Support, and Octave Quartz in U.S. 5th Fleet.
As Commanding Officer of the Mighty Shrikes, Commander Nicoletti also led the squadron through multiple detachments to NAS Key West, Tyndall AFB, NAS Fallon, and during an underway training period aboard the USS Nimitz. Commander Nicoletti has accumulated over 2900 flight hours and over 650 arrested landings throughout the course of his career. His next duty assignment is Carrier Strike Group FOUR (CSG-4).
“Command of the Mighty Shrikes has been the best job I ever had. Leading the Hobos this last year and a half, especially during the extended Nimitz deployment, has been the greatest experience of my Navy career. I am motivated daily by the extraordinary dedication of all hands, especially the young Sailors and Officers who I have watched grow into leaders and experts in fixing and fighting the FA-18. In order to win in combat, you have to work every day to make the command better than you found it. I can only hope that I lived up to that and I am excited to hear about the future successes of VFA-94," said Commander Chris Nicoletti.
Commander Campbell is the 54th Commanding Officer to lead VFA-94 and assumes command at a crucial point as the squadron prepares to begin work-ups for its upcoming deployment. Commander Campbell was commissioned in February of 2003, upon his graduation from Officer Candidate School. He was designated a Naval Flight Officer in 2005 and reported to the Fleet Replacement Squadron (FRS) at VFA-122 in Lemoore, California for training in the FA-18F Super Hornet. Upon completing the FRS, Commander Campbell reported to the Diamondbacks of VFA-102, forward deployed to Atsugi, Japan. While assigned to VFA-102, he earned qualifications as a Joint Terminal Attack Controller and Forward Air Controller (Airborne). Following his time in VFA-102, Commander Campbell was selected to attend the Naval Strike Fighter Weapons School (TOPGUN) and subsequently reported to Strike Fighter Weapons School Atlantic in Virginia Beach, VA. In 2012, he joined the Checkmates of VFA-211 for sea duty where he served as the training officer. After his training officer tour, Commander Campbell attended the Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey and earned a Master’s degree in Strategic Studies. In 2015, he was selected for Department Head and reported back to VFA-102, where he served as the Safety, Administrative and Maintenance Officers. During his Department Head tour, Commander Campbell completed the Air Interdiction Mission Commander Course and was designated an Air Wing Strike Lead.
Most recently, prior to his time as the Executive Officer of VFA-94, Commander Campbell reported to the United States Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) located on MacDill AFB in Tampa, FL for joint staff duty in the J5 directorate. While assigned to USSOCOM, he served as the Future Concepts Branch Chief and lead action officer for multiple Functional Combatant Command engagements.
Commander Campbell has accumulated over 2,500 flight hours and 450 carrier arrested landings.
His awards include the Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Strike/Flight Air Medal, Joint Service Commendation Medal, Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal, and various unit and campaign awards.
“I am extremely proud and thankful to have the opportunity to lead such an incredible squadron, and I look forward to continuing the positive momentum created by Commander Nicoletti,” said Commander Campbell.
