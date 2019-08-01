NAS LEMOORE — The U.S. Navy has confirmed that the pilot of the F/A-18E Super Hornet died in the crash on Wednesday.
In accordance with Department of Justice policy, the identity of the pilot will be withheld for 24 hours, officials said in a statement.
The announcement was made on the official Twitter site for the U.S. Naval Air Forces. They also wrote: "The Navy mourns the loss of one of our own and our thoughts go out to the family and friends affected by this tragedy."
The U.S. Navy fighter jet crashed at 9:50 a.m. Wednesday near Death Valley National Park, 60 miles from Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake.
Seven park visitors on the ground were injured from the impact of the crash, said Death Valley National Park spokesman Patrick Taylor.
The jet in the crash was from NAS Lemoore and was assigned to the "Vigilantes" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 151.
It was in a routine training flight with another jet when the crash occurred. The two pilots weren’t necessarily in formation during training, Navy Lt. Cmdr. Lydia Bock said.
It’s likely the other pilot didn’t witness the crash, which is still under investigation.
