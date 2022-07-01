Naval Air Station Lemoore held its 60th anniversary celebration on Friday at the Tailhook Tavern, where the theme for the event seemed to be family.
"This is actually the 61st anniversary. 2021 was 60 years, but COVID-19 made us put the celebration on ice so today we are celebrating the monumental 60th anniversary," said Capt. Douglas Peterson, the 28th commanding officer of the station.
NAS Lemoore began construction in the year 1960, with the base officially being commissioned on July 8, 1961. Through the decades since its construction, NAS Lemoore has been home to the majority of the aviation component of the Navy's Pacific Fleet.
"I work on, among other things, the radar on the base. There can't be any air support without ground support," said Breanna Chmielewski, speaking about her job as an electronics technician, ET-1.
Chmielewski has been at NAS Lemoore since October of 2020.
"The closeness is like no other base I've been stationed at. It really is this family I've been able to build here," said Chmielewski.
As part of the event planning team, Chmielewski helped to compile the historical displays and timeline displayed inside the event hall.
"It felt great to help out, I was actually part of the team that helped build the timeline for the Carnegie exhibit on NAS Lemoore," she said. "So I was able to dig even deeper into our history and that was really cool."
The timeline will be moved to the administration building where it will become a permanent display for visitors to NAS Lemoore administration.
AZ-2 Nicholas Doyle's job is to maintain logs and records for aviation. He has served in the Navy for 10 years, and comes from a long family history of military service.
"I am proudest of the camaraderie I've found here. I have met new friends from all walks of life and from all around the world," he said. "We just come from everywhere and come together and it's really just this family we have here at NAS Lemoore that makes it so special."
From a small town in Ohio, Doyle said that NAS Lemoore reminded him of home.
"There is a good interaction between the base and the community. I feel like I am at home here," he said.
NC-1 Genell Watkins has served in the Navy for 15 years, nine of which have been at NAS Lemoore.
"The people I serve with, no matter if they are lower rank or higher ranking, they become like my family," Watkins said. "I am proud to serve as part of the aviation dominance of the last 60 years of the West Coast.
"The secret to NAS Lemoore's success has to be its family first environment. I've never been apart of something so big anywhere else I have been stationed at, yet felt so at home," Watkins said.
Doyle said that when he eventually is stationed somewhere else he will really miss the sunny weather of the Central Valley.
"It's always sunny and I just love that about living here," he said.
Peterson has served nearly 26 years in the Navy. Originally stationed at NAS Lemoore in 1999, he has spent all but five years at the base — he was briefly stationed in Germany.
Taking command in 2019, Peterson has been a pilot and continues to fly when duties allow.
"I still have my wings" Peterson said. "That's what's great about staying here for so long, I've been able to continue to fly, my family has been able to stay here and make connections in the community. My wife has been able to pursue her professional interests in the same place, my kids have grown up here. NAS Lemoore is truly family first."
With just under 20,000 people attached to the base, NAS Lemoore brings in about $1 billion to the local economy, an economic impact study completed last year shows.
"NAS Lemoore is dedicated to the community," Capt. Peterson said. " I want young sailors to know they should take advantage of every opportunity to improve themselves and better themselves as people and as sailors."
"I hope in 20 to 30 years, they talk about the solid foundations of the things I have worked to build and improve as the commanding officer of NAS Lemoore," Peterson said.
Naval Air Station Lemoore sailors can be found volunteering around the area and military families live and work alongside their civilian neighbors and friends.