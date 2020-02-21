Naomi Tagawa celebrates 100th birthday

HANFORD — Hundreds of friends and well-wishers filled the pews of the First Presbyterian Church Thursday evening to celebrate the 100th birthday of Naomi Tagawa.

The church, of which Tagawa has been a faithful member for decades, held a hymnal event followed by an ice cream social in her honor.

“I’m floored by all the things that they’re doing,” Tagawa said.

Tagawa, whose family immigrated to Hanford in the early 1900s, has been a longtime “pillar of the community and of the church,” Pastor Tony Winterowd said in a speech.

Many friends in attendance spoke fondly of Tagawa between hymns, of which many were specifically chosen by Tagawa.

“Whenever you would come into worship or to sing with the choir, Naomi was always smiling. It didn’t matter what the weather was or anything else — she would be smiling. Some days you wouldn’t be smiling and maybe you wanted to be someplace else, but Naomi always made it worthwhile. She had that kind of charisma,” said former pastor Ed Hart in a speech.