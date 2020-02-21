Naomi Tagawa celebrates 100th birthday

HANFORD — Hundreds of friends and well-wishers filled the pews of the First Presbyterian Church Thursday evening to celebrate the 100th birthday of Naomi Tagawa.
The church, of which Tagawa has been a faithful member for decades, held a hymnal event followed by an ice cream social in her honor.
“I’m floored by all the things that they’re doing,” Tagawa said.
Tagawa, whose family immigrated to Hanford in the early 1900s, has been a longtime “pillar of the community and of the church,” Pastor Tony Winterowd said in a speech.
Many friends in attendance spoke fondly of Tagawa between hymns, of which many were specifically chosen by Tagawa.
“Whenever you would come into worship or to sing with the choir, Naomi was always smiling. It didn’t matter what the weather was or anything else — she would be smiling. Some days you wouldn’t be smiling and maybe you wanted to be someplace else, but Naomi always made it worthwhile. She had that kind of charisma,” said former pastor Ed Hart in a speech.
Hart then recalled a story wherein he sought Tagawa’s advice concerning a conflict that had arisen between two groups of church-goers. Tagawa’s response was that the people on one side of the issue were “great people,” but those on the other side of the issue were also “great people.”
Hart took the point.
“The conflict was insignificant. It was the people who were important,” he said.
The hymnal performances were led by Janice Mills on the church’s beautiful pipe organ, which — as song leader Kevin McCarty pointed out — is only eight years older than Tagawa.
In a video tribute, a former pastor of the church made a toast to Tagawa, not with champagne or wine, but with milk in honor of the fact that she was born the same year Prohibition was enacted.
During the cake and ice cream celebration afterward, one could have mistaken Tagawa for one of the Beatles in the height of Beatlemania. Friends and well-wishers lined up for a selfie and a hug. A smile rarely left Tagawa’s face as she caught up with old friends and encouraged everyone to try the ice cream from Superior Dairy.
This marked the second bowl of Superior Dairy ice cream of the day for Tagawa as she had lunch at the 90-year-old Hanford landmark for lunch, as well.
“They brought me a big cake,” Tagawa said of the surprise.
Tagawa can be seen in her favorite seat enjoying lunch at Superior Dairy on most days. Restaurant operator Ernest Wing said that she’s been coming to Superior Dairy 5-6 times a week for “as long as I’ve been here,” which is about 35 years.
“She’s like family,” Wing said.
For decades, Tagawa would knit scarves as gifts for every employee of the restaurant, Wing said, estimating that she’s made about 100 scarves over the years.
While Tagawa is partial to the chocolate chip flavor of ice cream, she’s by no means picky.
“She’ll eat any flavor you put in front of her,” Wing joked.
Tagawa's birthday celebration continues tonight with "An Evening in China Alley." From 4-7 p.m., a dinner fundraiser will be held in China Alley, which will benefit the preservation of the Kings Hand Laundry building, which the Tagawa family operated from the early 1900s until Tagawa retired a few years ago.
For more information, call Debra at 559-381-0951.