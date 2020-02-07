Naomi Tagawa celebrates 100th birthday with 'An Evening in China Alley'

HANFORD – “It feels like this is the beginning of a rebirth for China Alley,” said Arianne Wing.
Saturday, Feb. 22 will not only mark a celebration of one of Hanford’s favorite faces — Naomi Tagawa — but will also serve as what Wing hopes will be a resurgence of Hanford’s historic China Alley district.
“The community is excited to see Naomi and to celebrate with her,” China Alley Preservation Society board member Wing said.
“An Evening in China Alley” will serve as the 100th birthday celebration for Tagawa with the intent to help raise funds to preserve her family’s laundry building. Built in the early days of Hanford more than a century ago, the Kings Hand Laundry building stayed in operation until Tagawa retired in 2015.
The fundraiser will feature a festive night of food and entertainment in the once-and-future vibrant China Alley. Tables will be arranged in the alley itself, set up under lights and other decorations.
A rare treat, Wing will make and offer her family’s legendary escargots, which gained worldwide notoriety during Richard Wing’s time as a chef at the Chinese Pagoda.
The West Hills College Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management Department will serve other meals, drinks and snacks. The three food stations will serve European, Mediterranean and other food including steak tartar, endive with lobster mayonnaise, eggplant roulade, cashew and coconut shrimp, Spanish chorizo, tamales and other delicacies.
“It will give people an opportunity to rediscover China Alley — or to discover it for the first time,” Wing said.
Tickets are $125, available at the L.T. Sue Tea Room, 402 E. 7th St., Hanford or by calling Debra Revious at 559-381-0951. Only 200 tickets will be made available.
Space heaters will be set up in the alley in case the evening is a chilly one.
The event is planned to be a recurring annual event to celebrate Tagawa’s birthday and raise funds to preserve the laundry building and other buildings in China Alley.
“The buildings will be so happy to have people in the alley again,” Wing said.
The China Alley Preservation Society aims to raise enough to give the Hand Laundry building a proper foundation and repair its porch and balcony. After that project — phase one — the building will be repaired and turned into a museum that honors and preserves the history of the Tagawa family and the contributions of Hanford’s Japanese-American population.
“They’re really busy getting everything together,” Tagawa said. “I appreciate all that they’re doing.”
The guest of honor herself will be at the event to take photos with well-wishers and enjoy the festivities.
In front of the laundry building, adjacent to China Alley, will be a time period-appropriate antique automobile showcase. Hanford’s Plein Aire Painters will exhibit a gallery of paintings depicting China Alley. One such painting will be raffled off. Another prize to be given is a special meal with Tagawa at her favorite lunch-time spot — Superior Dairy.
During the event, the Taoist Temple will be open to visitors, as will the original L.T. Sue Herb Co. building.
While the event is held in observance of Tagawa’s birthday, her actual birthday is Thursday, Feb. 20. She’ll be celebrating with an afternoon of gospel singing and food at the First Presbyterian Church. The event begins at 4 p.m. and the public is invited to attend. The church is located at 415 N. Redington St., Hanford.
