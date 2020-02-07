Naomi Tagawa celebrates 100th birthday with 'An Evening in China Alley'

“It will give people an opportunity to rediscover China Alley — or to discover it for the first time,” Wing said.

Tickets are $125, available at the L.T. Sue Tea Room, 402 E. 7th St., Hanford or by calling Debra Revious at 559-381-0951. Only 200 tickets will be made available.

Space heaters will be set up in the alley in case the evening is a chilly one.

The event is planned to be a recurring annual event to celebrate Tagawa’s birthday and raise funds to preserve the laundry building and other buildings in China Alley.

“The buildings will be so happy to have people in the alley again,” Wing said.

The China Alley Preservation Society aims to raise enough to give the Hand Laundry building a proper foundation and repair its porch and balcony. After that project — phase one — the building will be repaired and turned into a museum that honors and preserves the history of the Tagawa family and the contributions of Hanford’s Japanese-American population.

“They’re really busy getting everything together,” Tagawa said. “I appreciate all that they’re doing.”

The guest of honor herself will be at the event to take photos with well-wishers and enjoy the festivities.