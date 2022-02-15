Like many residents of Hanford, Paula Massey arrived in town a patriot.
"My husband was in the military," she said, explaining she came to the area in 1983 because her husband was transferred to a local military base.
She moved to Hanford in '88, she said, after living in Fresno for a few years.
"There's a reason I came back," she said, reflecting on the work she does for Women with Visions Unlimited of Kings County and helping local youths find positive directions in life.
Her work with the organization and as president of the area's National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) local chapter caught the attention of Jack Schwartz, president of the Carnegie Museum of Kings County.
Schwartz approached Massey in November 2021 about curating a museum display dedicated to Black History Month.
Today, Massey reflects back on the many times she's left the Central Valley, only to return to help Black women and youth.
"Fate," she said, brought her back.
During a recent grand opening event to debut the first Black History display at the museum, Massey said she recalled a trip she and Carolyn Hudgins took to Washington D.C.
Hudgins, also of Hanford, works with Massey at Women with Visions Unlimited and is co-curator for the Carnegie Museum's Black History exhibit.
Although she did not realize it at the time, Massey said their trip to the nation's capital, inspired her.
"When I came back from Phoenix in 2012, me and Carolyn took a trip to Washington, D.C.," Massey recalled. "We visited the African American Civil War Museum, and they didn't have a lot of artifacts. They had a lot of pictures.
"I was so impressed that when I came back here, I wanted to have a museum here," she continued. "That never happened.
"So, when Jack approached me, I jumped at the idea," Massey said.
What visitors will see are contributions from Blacks who came to the Central Valley to work and eventually launch local businesses.
Regrettably, Massey said, a lot of those businesses no longer exist.
"Unfortunately, families don't often take over the businesses, so many of them are no longer," Massey said.
Churches Are Essential
A lot of the people who came to the Central Valley were active churchgoers. Massey was able to collect a sizeable amount of information and artifacts from church leaders for the exhibit.
"I wanted to reach out to the churches," she said. "Historically, Black churches here, like Howard Chapel, African American Episcopal Church, Second Baptist Church" are a vital part of the community.
"Howard Chapel is the oldest Black church in Kings County," Massey said. "It's older than Hanford. It was here before Hanford got its name."
Massey and Hudgins — along with co-curator Doris Bradshaw — created an impressive display of local churches in honor of Black History Month at the museum. Among the most heartwarming is the Pentecostal Golden Harvest Church, with its inspiring "tent revivals."
After Schwartz approached her about curating the Black History exhibit, Massey said she was challenged to come up with a theme. The problem soon subsided, however, after she started thinking about how many "firsts" there were in the community: First Black Sheriff, First Black Radio Station, First Black Woman elected to public office, etc.
"The first thing I thought about was reaching out to the community — the people who have lived here a long time," Massey said. "They had stories. They had pictures of their families."
"Then, I did a lot of research on the first Black sheriff," she said. "The first Black councilwoman — Catherine Willis.
"Chris Jordan was our first Black sheriff," she continued. "He faced a lot of opposition. He was involved with the youth. They would take kids on trips with his own money. Some people didn't like that."
Jordan is now retired, but Massey was quick to point out he attended the museum's opening ceremony for the Black History exhibit.
"He loved it," she said. "He thought it was really great that the history is being displayed."
Thanks in part to youth programs, the area is well-known for its Black athletes, many of who are represented through photographs and newspaper clippings at the museum.
"I didn't realize we had so many athletes who came out of Hanford," Massey said. "Basketball, baseball, football."
"Ryan Bowen (retired Major League Baseball player), his mom was here last night for the ceremony," she said.
Keeping Families Together
Family relations are extremely important to the Black History exhibit. Many of the area's residents are related to migrants from other states such as Oklahoma, Arkansas and Texas, Massey explained.
"They lived on the the labor camps," she said. "Last night, people didn't realize they were related. They never had that connection."
Massey took gratification at the grand opening from watching people make connections with each other.
"I didn't realize that when people came here they were related," she said. "The older people of Hanford were related."
That's important, she explained, "because it allows people of younger generations to realize they're cousins, and hopefully they will carry that with them in the future. I want them to be able to share their family history."
Another rewarding aspect of the opening event, Massey said, are the reactions of people who aren't connected to the Black community of Kings County.
"The non-African American people who came out last night, they were so supportive," she said. "They had heard of the camps, but they didn't realize what they were about. Some of them went to school with some of these families."
The Black History exhibit at the Carnegie Museum in downtown Hanford is open until April 24, 2022. As it progresses, Massey said she anticipates the exhibit will generate interest — as well as more artifacts.
"I'm looking forward to families coming out to share this history with their children throughout the months that we're open," she said.
Recalling the trip to D.C., Massey said she realized it was her fate to return to Hanford and help educate Kings County about the contributions Black families have made to the region over the past century.
"Sent chills up and down my spine," she said of the opening ceremony. "It really did."