Much-needed items donated to local women's shelters

HANFORD — Just in time for Women’s History Month, much-needed feminine hygiene products and bras were delivered Thursday to Kings Community Action Organization’s Barbara Saville Shelter in Kings County.
The products come from a donation drive coordinated by Ashley McIntosh, the volunteer coordinator at Bank of America in Hanford.
For her birthday this year, which was in February, McIntosh decided to help other women by providing these basic necessities. McIntosh was inspired by I Support the Girls, an organization that collects bras and feminine hygiene products and distributes the items to women’s shelters and domestic violence shelters around the world.
“No woman should choose between feeding her family and having proper hygiene for herself,” McIntosh said.
After about a month of collecting, McIntosh ended up with 7,550 donations, which she split between the Barbara Saville Shelter, Marjaree Mason Center in Fresno, Karen’s House Emergency Domestic Violence Shelter in Visalia, and a women’s shelter in Bakersfield.
McIntosh said she was overwhelmed with all the community support from both women and men, who were passionate about the drive and gave what they could. She thanked the community, I Support the Girls for the idea, and the community volunteers from Bank of America who helped her drop off the donations.
Joseph Santos, regional executive for consumer banking at Bank of America, said it’s always exciting to be able to support associates who get involved with the community and to see what the company can do working in partnership with local people.
“Ashley has been so amazing with her commitment and her heart for service,” Santos said.
Santos said the drive went viral across the company and employees from places like New York and Florida even made contributions.
“It really shows our commitment at Bank of America to the communities of which we serve,” he said.
The Barbara Saville Shelter in Kings County is a 38-bed shelter that helps around 160-200 women and children every year.
Monica Torres, shelter coordinator, said a lot of the time, clients — a majority of which are women — have no income and end up at the shelter with practically nothing. She said getting these types of donations, which are in high need, means the clients don’t have to worry about paying for these necessities.
“It’s wonderful that Bank of America could do this for us,” Torres said.
Glenda Stephens, deputy executive director for KCAO, said shelters don’t have big budgets, so they are very dependent on donations to provide everything the shelter will need.
Luckily, Stephens said KCAO has a lot of community support in all areas of need.
“It feels good to know that people care and that people are still in the business of helping each other,” Stephens said.
