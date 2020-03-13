Much-needed items donated to local women's shelters

Joseph Santos, regional executive for consumer banking at Bank of America, said it’s always exciting to be able to support associates who get involved with the community and to see what the company can do working in partnership with local people.

“Ashley has been so amazing with her commitment and her heart for service,” Santos said.

Santos said the drive went viral across the company and employees from places like New York and Florida even made contributions.

“It really shows our commitment at Bank of America to the communities of which we serve,” he said.

The Barbara Saville Shelter in Kings County is a 38-bed shelter that helps around 160-200 women and children every year.

Monica Torres, shelter coordinator, said a lot of the time, clients — a majority of which are women — have no income and end up at the shelter with practically nothing. She said getting these types of donations, which are in high need, means the clients don’t have to worry about paying for these necessities.

“It’s wonderful that Bank of America could do this for us,” Torres said.