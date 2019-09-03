LEMOORE — An accident Tuesday morning left a motorcyclist in the hospital with major injuries, said the California Highway Patrol.
According to a CHP media release, around 7:20 a.m. a 33-year-old man from Hanford was driving a 2015 Harley Davidson motorcycle westbound on Lacey Boulevard, north of Lemoore.
At the same time, CHP said a 37-year-old man from Laton was driving a 2006 Chevrolet westbound on Lacey Boulevard and was slowing and signaling to turn left onto southbound 18 ¾ Avenue.
CHP said the Harley moved into the eastbound lane and began passing vehicles in front of him as he was approaching the intersection with 18 ¾ Avenue.
The Chevy began turning left onto 18 ¾ Avenue and officials said the front of the Harley struck the left front of the Chevy.
Officers said the motorcyclist was ejected and both vehicles came to a rest in a cotton field southwest of the intersection.
According to the collision report, the motorcyclist was taken to Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno with major injuries. His condition was unavailable.
Alcohol and drugs were not a factor in this collision, officials said.
