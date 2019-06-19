HANFORD - The Kings County Department of Public Health (KCDPH) would like to remind residents that mosquitos are prevalent in Kings County during the summer months. Mosquitos in Kings County have been known to carry West Nile Virus (WNV). WNV is transmitted through the bite of an infected mosquito. Most people who are infected with WNV have no symptoms or only mild non-specific flu-like illness. However, in some individuals, especially the elderly, the disease can cause severe neurological illness. Symptoms of severe disease include fever, headache, stiff neck, rash, joint pain, disorientation, and altered level of consciousness. Anyone experiencing these symptoms should see a doctor immediately. If you have recently been to a tropical area and have any of these symptoms, talk to your doctor, especially if you are pregnant.
The Kings Mosquito Abatement District continues to monitor for mosquito-borne diseases in Kings County. So far in 2019, there have been no cases of WNV found in humans, although this virus has been detected in mosquitos and in humans in previous years.
It is especially important to eliminate any standing water – no matter how small an amount – where mosquitos can breed. KCDPH recommends that individuals protect against mosquito bites by practicing the “Three Ds”:
1. DEET – Apply insect repellent containing DEET, picaradin, oil of lemon, eucalyptus, or IR3535 according to label instructions. Repellents keep the mosquitos from biting you. Insect repellents should not be used on children under two months of age.
2. DAWN AND DUSK – Mosquitos usually bite in the early morning and evening so it is important to wear proper clothing and repellent if outside during these times. Make sure that your doors and windows have tight-fitting screens to keep out mosquitos. Repair or replace screens that have tears or holes.
3. DRAIN – Mosquitos lay their eggs on standing water. Eliminate all sources of standing water on your property, by emptying flower pots, old car tires, buckets, and other containers. If you know of a swimming pool that is not being properly maintained, please contact your local mosquito and vector control agency.
Additional information regarding WNV may be found at:
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.