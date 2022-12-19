Dozens braved the cold and fog to make the trip to Grangeville Cemetery in Armona on Saturday morning to participate in a ceremony and lay a wreath on the graves of veterans.

In conjunction with the national Wreaths Across America organization, more than 3,100 wreaths were placed at the head stones of heroes at the 14th Avenue Lemoore Cemetery, Hanford Cemetery on 10th Avenue, and at Calvary Cemetery.

Starting in 1992, with 5,000 wreaths placed, the organization has steadily grown with donations from across the country. The organization currently places 2.2 million wreaths at over 2,100 cemeteries across the United States and overseas at veteran cemeteries in Europe.

