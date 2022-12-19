Dozens braved the cold and fog to make the trip to Grangeville Cemetery in Armona on Saturday morning to participate in a ceremony and lay a wreath on the graves of veterans.
In conjunction with the national Wreaths Across America organization, more than 3,100 wreaths were placed at the head stones of heroes at the 14th Avenue Lemoore Cemetery, Hanford Cemetery on 10th Avenue, and at Calvary Cemetery.
Starting in 1992, with 5,000 wreaths placed, the organization has steadily grown with donations from across the country. The organization currently places 2.2 million wreaths at over 2,100 cemeteries across the United States and overseas at veteran cemeteries in Europe.
Grangeville Cemetery was the site of the opening ceremony with speakers and a special wreath laying ceremony for each branch of the armed services. The flag detail was handled by Boy Scout Troop 402 from Lemoore, with the national anthem sung by 9-year-old Kendall Smith.
Volunteers were excused after the ceremony to start laying the wreaths around the vast cemetery. Graves of the veterans who receive a wreath were marked with an orange marker in front of the grave. The name of the veteran is read, and they are thanked out loud for their service to the nation.
The wreaths will stay on the graves until the second week of January, when they will be picked up and placed in storage until next year's ceremony.
More than 3,100 wreaths laid at local cemeteries | Photos