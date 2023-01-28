A display featuring the Portuguese history of Kings County at the Carnegie Museum in Hanford opened to the public Thursday night with a reception gathering of more than 100 people.
The museum is open to the public from Friday to Sunday between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. and is located at 109 E Eighth St.
The set of exhibits is the first phase of three on the county's Portuguese history that the Carnegie Museum of Kings County plans to showcase this year.
