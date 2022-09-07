In response to the recent settlement between the State of California and the Bureau of Land Management, Rep. David Valadao (CA-21), Republican leader Kevin McCarthy (CA-23) and Congresswoman Connie Conway (CA-22) composed and sent a letter to Gov. Gavin Newsom's office to address their concerns about the economic impacts.

The settlement places a federal moratorium on new oil and gas leases in Central California until the BLM conducts a supplemental environmental review on the impacts of oil and gas drilling.

The lawsuit, which was filed in January of 2020, was designed to challenge a Trump-era plan to open up more than 1 million acres of public lands in Central California to oil and gas drilling, which would include hydraulic fracturing (fracking), without conducting an adequate environmental review of the plan's impacts on California’s resources and residents, according to the release.

Tags

Reporter

Makenzie Rankin is a general assignment reporter for the Hanford Sentinel. If you would like to talk to Makenzie about a story idea, contact her at mrankin@hanfordsentinel.com.

Recommended for you