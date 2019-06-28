LEMOORE — The public is invited to enjoy live music under the stars at the Sarah A. Mooney Museum this summer.
From 7-9 p.m. every second and fourth Saturday of the month through Sept. 14, the museum, located at 542 West D St. in Lemoore, will host live music on the lawn.
“The musicians are excited to do it,” museum board member Patty Robbins said. “We’re hoping we’ll get a good turnout.”
Robbins joined the board in January and took the reins at organizing the Saturday Starlight Concert series, which was a perfect fit since she’s a musician herself.
Happy Trails, a musical group of which Robbins is a member, kicked the series off last weekend. Robbins sings for the bluegrass group while her husband, Jimmy Robbins, plays guitar.
An added bonus to free the starlight concerts is that the museum will stay open during the event and guided tours will be offered.
The museum’s usual operating hours are noon to 3 p.m. Sundays, making the extra evening hours a rare opportunity for locals to experience the museum.
“It’ll be nice for people to tour the museum because it’s an awesome place,” Robbins said.
Robbins’ Happy Trails are a band that stays busy. The band regularly makes the rounds, performing at nursing homes in the Valley including Valley Christian in Hanford, The Californian Armenian Home in Clovis, Bethel Lutheran Home in Selma and the Kingsburg Care Center.
In addition to those shows, the bluegrass band also performs weekly at the Friday Night Music event at the Veteran’s Memorial Building in Lemoore. Music starts at 6 p.m. and admission is $4 a person.
Each of those concerts also serves as a potluck event.
Happy Trails, or at least The Robbins, perform every week in addition to friends and guest musicians. Musicians can also sign up at the event for the opportunity to get a little mic time.
“Usually we have a really good crowd,” she said.
Friday Night Music was formerly hosted at the Lemoore Senior Center but moved venues earlier this year. The last Friday of each month is dedicated to gospel music.
Happy Trails is a band made up of members with varying tastes, when not playing together, Robbins said. She and her husband are partial to blue grass while the other guitarist plays honkey tonk, the bassist plays gospel music the group’s 92-year-old fiddle player marches to his own beat.
“He plays some amazing fiddle songs,” Robbins said.
The Mooney Museum concert series picks back up on Saturday, July 13 with a performance by Tim Mattos. Later in the summer, The Macey Blue Band, Rollin’ West and Dave & Michelle will also perform. The series will conclude with an encore performance by Happy Trails.
Lawn chairs are encouraged, snacks and beverages will be available to purchase. The event is family-friendly and alcoholic beverages are not allowed.
For more information, visit www.sarahamooneymuseum.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.