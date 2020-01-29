LEMOORE — Lemoore foodies and history buffs are getting the chance to spend an evening in Italy without even leaving the Valley.
"An Evening in Venezia, Italia,” scheduled from 6-10 p.m. Saturday, March 14, is going to be a very fun evening with a delicious, served five course Italian dinner.
This event is a great example of a cooperative effort between Lemoore organizations working together to support Lemoore’s treasured Mooney Museum. The Lemoore Rotary Club, the Lemoore Middle College High School’s Interact Club, the Kings Lions Club, the Mooney Museum Board and a large contingency of other volunteers are working together to produce this event for the purpose of augmenting the Sarah A. Mooney Museum’s building fund.
The two priority projects funded by the dinner findraiser will be the building of an ADA ramp and the renovation of an outbuilding to house dubbed “The Stephen Emanuels Memorial Library.”
Steve Emanuels and his wife, Lynda, have been long time supporters of the Sarah A. Mooney Memorial Museum. Emanuels, a very knowledgeable local historian has been instrumental in researching the history of all of the characters featured in the Museum’s annual “Legends of Lemoore Cemetery Walk” events.
In 2016, Emanuels and Bill Black co-authored a book entitled “A Lonesome Place to Live — The First 25 Years of Two Townships and the Beginning of Lemoore — 1853-1878.” Emanuels and Black generously donated all of the proceeds from the sales of this book to the Mooney Museum. The book was so popular with local history buffs that a second edition was printed. Emanuels has also donated many copies of other books to the Museum for the purpose of selling and keeping the proceeds.
Shortly before Emanuels' death this past December, he offered his extensive collection of historic — in many cases first edition — books to the Museum to be added to the Museum’s planned research / lending library. The Museum Board determined that it was altogether fitting and appropriate to honor Emanuels' generosity to the Museum by naming the new library in his honor of his memory.
Any remaining funds after completion of these two projects will be directed toward the Museum’s next planned project — the renovation of the Museum’s Carriage House and addition of an ADA accessible restroom inside the Carriage House.
The event caterer is Sunny Law who many know as the owner of the Sushi Table and Boba Island in Lemoore and the 201 Kitchen in Hanford. What many people may not know about the affable, community-minded Sunny Law, is that he is a master chef.
The event will also feature a silent auction of surplus museum furniture and artifacts. Musical entertainment will be provided by saxophonist Dr. G from 6-7 p.m. and accordion player Rick Del Carlo will perform requests from 7-9:30 p.m.
Tickets are $50, tabled of eight can be reserved for $400. VIP tables are available for $1,000. Tickets are available at the Ramblin' Rose Florist or by calling 559-589-9667.
The event will take place at the Lemoore Civic Center.
