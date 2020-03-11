Mooney Museum hosts Italian-themed fundraiser this weekend

LEMOORE — When the moon hits Lemoore like a big Italian dinner — that’s amore.
Lemoore’s Sarah A. Mooney Memorial Museum is teaming up with several local organizations to host “An Evening in Venezia, Italia” from 6-10 p.m. Saturday.
“The idea is to give people something different that they wouldn’t normally see in Lemoore,” museum president Mike Betcher said.
The event, which includes a five-course Italian meal, wine bar, photo booth, roaming accordion player and a silent auction of some of the museum’s surplus furniture, will raise funds for multiple projects and renovations at the museum.
Wanting to provide a different type of fundraiser dining experience, organizers decided on the ever-popular but somewhat underrepresented locally fare of Italian food.
If the event proves successful, organizers would like to see it become an annual occurrence. To mix things up, future events may be themed in the style of different international cities.
“The idea could be to travel around the world with the museum. Next year, we could do Paris and the following year, maybe Barcelona,” Betcher said.
Tickets are $50, tables of eight can be reserved for $400. The event will take place at the Lemoore Civic Center.
Master chef Sunny Law will provide catering for the event. Local foodies have most likely been acquainted with his Japanese food via one of his three Kings County restaurants – The Sushi Table, Boba Island and 201 Kitchen.
What people may not realize is that Law can cook up Italian food as well as any goodfella.
The chef formerly owned an Italian restaurant in New York before moving to the Valley.
The Lemoore Rotary Club, the Lemoore Middle College High School’s Interact Club, the Kings Lions Club, the Mooney Museum Board and a large contingency of other volunteers are working together to produce this event for the purpose of augmenting the Sarah A. Mooney Museum’s building fund.
“We are very grateful for all of their support,” Betcher said.
The fundraiser will help with the construction of a few projects around the museum, foremost being the creation of the Stephen Emanuels Memorial Library. Longtime Lemoore resident, author and history buff Stephen Emanuels donated a large collection of local history books to the museum after his death late last year.
“That got us thinking, ‘well, we need a space for that,’” he said.
An outbuilding on the property that has been used for storage will be cleared out and converted into the memorial library.
In addition to the library project, the museum also needs an entrance ramp compliant with the American with Disabilities Act as well as a new foundation for its carriage house.
“All of our projects are the expensive kind unfortunately,” he said.
For tickets, call Betcher at 559-362-4374. Those interested are advised to call ASAP, as tickets were nearly sold out as of Tuesday afternoon.