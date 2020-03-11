Mooney Museum hosts Italian-themed fundraiser this weekend

Master chef Sunny Law will provide catering for the event. Local foodies have most likely been acquainted with his Japanese food via one of his three Kings County restaurants – The Sushi Table, Boba Island and 201 Kitchen.

What people may not realize is that Law can cook up Italian food as well as any goodfella.

The chef formerly owned an Italian restaurant in New York before moving to the Valley.

The Lemoore Rotary Club, the Lemoore Middle College High School’s Interact Club, the Kings Lions Club, the Mooney Museum Board and a large contingency of other volunteers are working together to produce this event for the purpose of augmenting the Sarah A. Mooney Museum’s building fund.

“We are very grateful for all of their support,” Betcher said.

The fundraiser will help with the construction of a few projects around the museum, foremost being the creation of the Stephen Emanuels Memorial Library. Longtime Lemoore resident, author and history buff Stephen Emanuels donated a large collection of local history books to the museum after his death late last year.

“That got us thinking, ‘well, we need a space for that,’” he said.