The Moon Room, a locally owned crystal shop that has enthralled customers with local art, beautiful stones and occult items, will open a new storefront in the Hanford mall this month.

The event, announced by co-owners Alfred Trujillo and John Charles, will take place on Oct. 29, and is an upgrade from the kiosk they previously held at the mall.

The new storefront will be their fifth location since the start of the Moon Room in May 2021 at a now closed location in downtown Lemoore. 

