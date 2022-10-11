The Moon Room, a locally owned crystal shop that has enthralled customers with local art, beautiful stones and occult items, will open a new storefront in the Hanford mall this month.
The event, announced by co-owners Alfred Trujillo and John Charles, will take place on Oct. 29, and is an upgrade from the kiosk they previously held at the mall.
The new storefront will be their fifth location since the start of the Moon Room in May 2021 at a now closed location in downtown Lemoore.
Trujillo explained the origins of the iconic shop.
"Me and my partner originally opened up our first store in Lemoore in May 2021 as a side hobby while we both worked our full-time jobs," he said.
"I was crisis case manager for Kingsview mental health, and my partner was a graduate from Fresno State," he continued. "Neither of us had ran a business before, we mostly had done pop-up markets and flea markets and decided to give it a try."
Trujillo said his fears of negative community response kept him from advertising the opening at the Lemoore location.
"We didn't even have a sign out front initially. Some of the buildings we tried to move into at first ended up not working out either from the store idea itself or because my business partner was also my boyfriend. We kept at it and now we are very successful," he said.
In October of last year the Moon Room expanded to a temporary kiosk in the Hanford mall for the holiday season and due to its popularity, remained after the season had passed.
"We were able to expand again in January of this year by opening a kiosk in the Fresno Fashion Fair Mall. We continued to expand by opening another kiosk in the Visalia mall in Feburary of this year," Trujillo said. "We actually were able to quit our jobs and focus on the business."
In June of this year Trujillo and Charles were given the opportunity to open a kiosk location in the Sacramento Arden Fair mall. The Lemoore location closed in June and a storefront was opened in the Fresno Fashion Fair mall alongside the kiosk.
The Moon Room sells crystals and works with artists local to each location to display and sell their artwork.
"We are constantly looking for local artists to work with to sell their art. It's a major part of what we do," said Trujillo.
The Hanford location offered free yoga classes during the summer months and, according to Trujillo, they will continue to do so.
"We currently have 16 employees spread out through each location and continue to have our pop-ups at events and farmers markets. Most recently we had a booth at the Kings Renaissance Faire," Trujillo said.
Trujillo expressed his passion for mental health and mindfulness mixed with his love of crystals as the birth of what came to be The Moon Room.
"I worked for Kingsview for eight years and when they began to have budget cuts in 2020 due to the pandemic, I saw the chance to take the leap and do something new," Trujillo said. "The Moon Room is a safe space that I created for like-minded people to connect. This community is severely lacking in places like this and now we have it."
Trujillo said that malls in Austin, Texas, and in Portland, Oregon, have expressed an interest in having a Moon Room location as well.
"What started as kind of a side hustle has become a widely successful business and I am so proud of that," he said.