The annual mother/son, father/daughter dances, sponsored by the Hanford Parks and Recreation Department and themed "western howdown" this year, were held Friday and Saturday, and saw hundreds dancing inside the Hanford Civic Auditorium.
The events were catered by Gotti’s Kitchen, which served kid favorites chicken strips, mac and cheese, and french fries.
Face painting was popular, as was the balloon man, who served up pirate swords, martians, and monster trucks to the delight of all.
Organizers expected about 300 people to attend.
Moms, dads, kids dance the night away in Hanford | Photos