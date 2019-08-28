HANFORD — After two years, Pioneer School District has completed a two-phase modernization and new construction project at its original school site, Pioneer Elementary School.
“The modernization of the Pioneer Elementary School campus has been a tremendous opportunity to upgrade our facilities,” said Superintendent Paul van Loon. “In many respects, it's a new school and one that our community can be very proud of for many years to come.
In 2014, the Pioneer Governing Board authorized the development of a master plan for the district’s oldest site, which is located at 8810 14th Ave., north of Grangeville Boulevard in Hanford. The goal was to bring the school’s aging facilities up to 21st century standards and replace ageing portable classrooms with permanent rooms.
This project was supported by Measure Y — a local bond that was passed by the Pioneer community in November 2016.
The passage of the measure allowed the district to be eligible for matching funds from the state of up to $6.5 million for facilities purposes made available through the passage proposition 51.
Construction started in June 2017 and the project was completed this month, just in time for the new school year.
The project modernized 11 existing classrooms, including the library, removed twenty-four portable classrooms and built two new buildings that house a total 20 classrooms — four classrooms each for Kindergarten through fourth grades.
Before the addition of new permanent classrooms, van Loon said seventy-percent of students at the school were instructed in portable classrooms that were around 35 years old.
Portable classrooms are intended to be temporary and generally should be replaced or upgraded over a period of time.
The project included the installation of upgraded play areas and basketball courts, a septic system, electrical system, ponding basin, wiring for new technology capabilities, and sprinkler system.
Richard Rose, maintenance, operations and transportation director, said the new buildings and modernization are not only nice for teachers and students, but also brought equity to the district’s three schools.
The Pioneer Elementary School site was most in need of repair because it is the oldest of the three schools, which include Frontier Elementary School and Pioneer Middle School.
The project was completed in two phases to allow for the continued use of the school site for educational purposes. The portable classrooms continued to be used while construction took place.
Van Loon said the project has enhanced the capabilities of the district to provide an education that is aligned to the needs of learners today.
“We have greater capacity to utilize technology in the instructional process through improved wiring, data systems and hardware; the new classrooms lend themselves to increased collaboration and team teaching; and the reorganization of the play areas has created greater open space increasing safety,” he said.
Van Loon said the board and the entire staff at Pioneer are extremely grateful and would like to thank the Pioneer community for the support they provide to the schools.
