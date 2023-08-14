Dave Roberts

Dave Roberts, 76, before setting off for a hike last Wednesday in the Golden Trout Wilderness of Inyo National Forest.

National park officials say 76-year-old backpacker Bill Roberts was found in good health on Monday after he was reported missing inside Sequoia National Park last week.

After Roberts was reported missing on Saturday a two-day search by national park officials ensued, which included the use of a drone and a helicopter. 

Roberts’ family dropped him off at the Cottonwood/Trail Pass trailhead in the Golden Trout Wilderness of Inyo National Forest, where he planned to hike north and meet his family at Bullfrog Lake on Aug. 12. But his family reported him missing last Saturday when he didn’t arrive as planned.

