National park officials say 76-year-old backpacker Bill Roberts was found in good health on Monday after he was reported missing inside Sequoia National Park last week.
After Roberts was reported missing on Saturday a two-day search by national park officials ensued, which included the use of a drone and a helicopter.
Roberts’ family dropped him off at the Cottonwood/Trail Pass trailhead in the Golden Trout Wilderness of Inyo National Forest, where he planned to hike north and meet his family at Bullfrog Lake on Aug. 12. But his family reported him missing last Saturday when he didn’t arrive as planned.
Roberts carried a tracking device but lost it while descending the west side of Caltech Peak, according to park officials. Roberts eventually found another hiker near the Lake South America Trail and received help to contact his family. A park search team contacted Roberts 10 minutes later.
“This incident really underscores the fact that there is still a lot of snow in the high country, and it’s very easy to lose a trail in those conditions, especially with afternoon thunderstorms,” said Incident Commander Dave Fox. “Fortunately, this story had a positive outcome, but we urge everyone to be extra prepared and cautious in your trip planning and execution. The consequences of getting turned around can be deadly serious.”
Park officials began their search for Roberts on Saturday near the area he planned to hike. Three teams of ground searchers, helicopters and a crew utilizing a drone were all inserted within the search area Saturday. Additional searchers were subsequently deployed on Monday.
The search was made more difficult by conditions within the park. Roberts’ planned hike passed through an area with 40% snow cover and high, swift creek crossings. Both rain and thunderstorms affected the area on Saturday.
However, remaining snow in the area was useful in preserving tracks made by Roberts, which park officials located after investigating the last known location of the tracker he lost.