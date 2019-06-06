HANFORD — It was a night of recognition Tuesday during the Hanford City Council meeting.
First, Mikayla Contreras was given a certificate of recognition for winning Miss Teen California United States.
Contreras is the first person from Kings County to compete and win at this level
The Hanford West High School senior has been active in the community with Big Brothers Big Sisters, the SPCA and Soroptimist.
Vice Mayor John Draxler thanked Contreras for representing Hanford and Kings County and wished her good luck in the future.
She was also presented with the proclamation from the office of Assemblymember Rudy Salas.
Also recognized at the meeting were April Silva and Melissa Simas. Both teachers from John F. Kennedy Junior High School were given certificates for outstanding leadership in the community.
Through their efforts as advisors with the school’s Community Leadership Club, they have volunteered numerous hours for the city of Hanford working in partnership with the Parks and Recreation Department.
“I have heard nothing but great things about your program and what you guys do,” Draxler said.
Councilman Francisco Ramirez also thanked Silva and Simas for providing the skills and tools that the students need to become leaders in the community.
