Students from the Mary Immaculate Queen School gathered around head coach Noell Martin at the 2023 Catholic Academic Junior High Regional Decathlon.

The Knights from the Mary Immaculate Queen School in Lemoore participated in the 2023 Catholic Academic Junior High Regional Decathlon on Saturday at San Joaquin Memorial High School in Fresno.

The tournament, which included 12 schools from the Fresno area represented by 10 students, consisted of various logistical quizzes. 

The Knights' team — sixth- through eighth-grade students — participated in the Logic Quiz at the beginning of the competition.

