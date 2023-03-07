The Knights from the Mary Immaculate Queen School in Lemoore participated in the 2023 Catholic Academic Junior High Regional Decathlon on Saturday at San Joaquin Memorial High School in Fresno.
The tournament, which included 12 schools from the Fresno area represented by 10 students, consisted of various logistical quizzes.
The Knights' team — sixth- through eighth-grade students — participated in the Logic Quiz at the beginning of the competition.
Julia Schmitt (8th grade) placed 2nd in the Individual Quiz for English. Jonathan Cruz (6th grade) placed 1st in the Individual Quiz for Religion. Reiden Lim (7th grade) placed 1st in the Individual Quiz for Science.
Cruz and Lim are headed to the Catholic Academic Junior High National Decathlon, which will be held online in April. The national competition will bring students together from across the country.
Also on the MIQ Knight team were students Madeline Cruz, Claire Fagundes, Alyssa Lopez, Gabriel Ramirez, Jaxon Schell, Isaiah Smith, and Joseph Smith.
The team also included coaches such as eighth-grade instructor Noell Martin, seventh-grade instructor Joe Guzman, and sixth-grade instructor Paul Vigil.
Head coach Martin said that students start practicing and studying for the decathlon as early as October.
“We began studying in October, and we are given the study materials from our national coordinator. Once we are given that we hit the ground running,” Martin said. “From there I implemented a study period within our weekly schedule, and I wrote down what each team member would study based on their skills.”
Students would typically study for an hour a week in preparation for the decathlon, some would to study at home with their families as well, Martin said.