081622 ICMB Test Launch

An Air Force Global Strike Command unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile launches during an operational test at 12:49 a.m. Tuesday from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

 Contributed, Airman 1st Class Ryan Quijas

An unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile blasted off from Vandenberg Space Force Base at 12:49 a.m. Tuesday in a successful demonstration of the weapon system.  

The operational test launch, which was scheduled years in advance, validates and verifies the safety, security, effectiveness and readiness of the system, according to Global Strike Command. 

Col. Bryan Titus, who serves as Space Launch Delta 30 vice commander, credited Team Vandenberg with the successful launch. Titus acted as the launch decision authority.

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

