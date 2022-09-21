The California High-Speed Rail Authority, in collaboration with Dragados-Flatiron Joint Venture, this month announced the opening of the Jackson Avenue grade separation, the first completed high-speed rail structure in Kings County.

The new overcrossing is located between State Route 43 and Seventh Avenue, south of the city of Hanford. It is 212 feet long, 35 feet wide and takes traffic over the future high-speed rail tracks. This is one of several structures in the Central Valley to be completed this year.

The larger mile-long Hanford viaduct that will span Highway 198 is also making progress, says Augie G. Blancas, information officer. In this case, the tracks will pass over busy streets below.

