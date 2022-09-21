The California High-Speed Rail Authority, in collaboration with Dragados-Flatiron Joint Venture, this month announced the opening of the Jackson Avenue grade separation, the first completed high-speed rail structure in Kings County.
The new overcrossing is located between State Route 43 and Seventh Avenue, south of the city of Hanford. It is 212 feet long, 35 feet wide and takes traffic over the future high-speed rail tracks. This is one of several structures in the Central Valley to be completed this year.
The larger mile-long Hanford viaduct that will span Highway 198 is also making progress, says Augie G. Blancas, information officer. In this case, the tracks will pass over busy streets below.
Crews are installing pre-cast concrete girders for the superstructure at the Hanford viaduct. More than 900 girders will be installed at this elevated structure, all of which are being manufactured at the Authority’s pre-cast girder facility just yards away. Work to install the girders is underway now.
There are an average of 60 workers in the field working on the viaduct and another 60 working at the girder facility.
When will the structure span 198?
The timeline of work on construction over State Route 198 is being worked out with the contractor and “we should have a better timeline in the coming months pending a transportation study" of traffic information for a construction detour.
The portion of the Hanford viaduct that spans SR 198 will not have arches, says Blancas. It will be continuous parapet walls with a similar pattern seen on the San Joaquin River viaduct and the Cedar viaduct.
The Hanford viaduct will also be the home of the planned elevated HSR station east of Hanford.
The new Seventh Ave structure is the latest sign of progress in the Central Valley, following the recent completion of the Avenue 15 ½ Grade Separation in Madera County and the South Avenue Grade Separation in Fresno County.
In addition, the Authority recently awarded contracts to advance design along the Merced to Madera and Fresno to Bakersfield project sections, expanding the 119-mile segment to 171 miles of electrified high-speed rail under development and construction.
BOS hears plans for local projects funding
Alicia Ramirez, field representative for Assemblymember Rudy Salas, has told the Kings County Board of Supervisors that $5.5 million for the Kings County Fire Department for life saving upgrades has been secured, $6 million to the Kings County Public Works Department to complete the construction of the Kettleman City Pedestrian bridge project, $6 million for the Kings County Superior Court facility judgeship expansion and $2 million for the Lemoore Volunteer Fire Department.
A check presentation for $2 million for Lemoore Volunteer Fire Station will be held on Sept. 26. In addition, she stated that the ACR 157 was passed, designating a portion of State Route 198 in Hanford as Army Specialist Juan Miguel Mendez Covarrubias Memorial Highway who fell in the line of duty on March 11, 2020 in Iraq.
Supervisor Valle stated that the check presentation for the $6 million towards the Kettleman City Pedestrian Bridge will be held on Sept. 26 at 9 a.m. at a location to be determined. He thanked Salas for allowing him to attend the last session at the Capitol and for securing a total of $8 million for the project. Valle stated that Highway 41 is dangerous and there are two Kettleman City families in mourning due to the loss of loved ones in a recent car accident.
Board approves Jackson Ranch improvement plan
Developers of the Jackson Ranch highway commercial project south of Kettleman City on Highway 5 have agreed to make some $7.26 million in road and utility improvements to their 415 acre project before they start selling or leasing lots to users.
The Subdivision Map Act requires a subdivision improvement agreement prior to the recordation of a subdivision map, which has required infrastructure improvements, to be approved by the Board of Supervisors.
The Kings County Advisory Agency approved Tentative Tract 931 off Utica Ave on Feb. 1, 2021. The developer is required to construct improvements for this phase of the subdivision. After construction of improvements, the final map may be approved under the terms and conditions of this agreement.
The developer will construct improvements, including asphalt concrete paved streets, concrete curb, gutter, and sidewalk, storm drain collection system, sewer, water and street lights after obtaining security bonds for construction of the improvements.