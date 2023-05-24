An event called Mental Health Matters will be coming to Corcoran's Gateway Park Saturday, May 27, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m., promoting mental health awareness for Kings County residents. 

The effort is a collaboration between the Mental Health Task Force of local non-profit Kings Partnership and Fresno-based non-profit California Health Collaborative. 

“We’re working with the Mental Health Task Force with the California Health Collaborative to bring something that’s really needed to Corcoran, especially with the flooding and the circumstances that are going on over there,” said Kings Partnership Office Administrator Aliyah Ortiz. “We really wanted it to be in Corcoran. We’re bringing a panel to Corcoran to discuss mental health awareness, education in work and everyday life.”

Associate Editor / Reporter

Recommended for you