ARMONA — Two Armona men are now in Kings County Jail after burglarizing multiple storage units, said the Kings County Sheriff’s Office.
Thursday afternoon, Kings County deputies investigated a burglary that occurred at the Armona Mini Storage.
Deputies said the victim had gone to his storage unit and discovered a different lock had been placed on the unit. They said the victim cut the lock off his unit and upon opening the door, discovered several items had been stolen with a total value of approximately $1,300.
As the investigation unfolded, deputies discovered a white Ford Excursion with Marine Corps stickers on the back window was possibly the suspect vehicle after surveillance video captured the vehicle on Christmas Day entering into the storage facility.
As deputies continued to process the storage unit, they said a second victim approached the deputies to report their storage unit had also been broken into. Officials said many items of value had been taken from this unit with a total value of over $5,000.
You have free articles remaining.
A short time later a vehicle similar to the one seen in the surveillance footage was located nearby at a residence in Armona, Sheriff’s officials said. When deputies peered inside the vehicle they said they saw Halloween masks and a broken lock which was similar to one of the locks that had been removed from the storage units.
Deputies made contact with two subjects at the residence, 47-year-old Pablo Chavez and 33-year-old Robert Herrera. As the investigation continued, they said they located most of the stolen property from the two burglarized storage units, they said.
The victims of the theft arrived and identified the property as theirs, officials said. Several items had distinguishing characteristics, which authorities said made identification simple.
The Sheriff’s Office said Chavez and Herrera were arrested on suspicion of two felony counts of burglary and possession of stolen property. They are being held in the Kings County Jail with a bail of $25,000 each.
The property, with total value of about $7,500, was returned to the victims.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.