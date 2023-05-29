Under blue skies with just enough of a breeze to help the flags flutter on their poles, the 32nd Annual Avenue of the Flags ceremony was held at Grangeville Cemetery on Monday morning.

Several hundred people turned out for the remembrance of fallen heroes of past wars.

The event is presented each year by the Kings County Detachment #455 of the Marine Corps League on Memorial Day. New flags are presented to families who have submitted the paperwork for their relative who served in the armed forces.

