On Friday, a gala was held at the Civic Auditorium for congressional candidate Adam Medeiros. The event sold out with more than 200 in attendance, according to organizers.

Medeiros is running for the congressional seat in District 22 against incumbent David Valadao. 

Medeiros gave his speech, and his message was clear about fighting the fight against the "socialist agenda being forced down the throats" of voters.

Brandon Tatum was the guest speaker for the evening. Tatum drew attention in 2017 for criticizing American football players who refused to stand during the national anthem.

In October 2017, Tatum announced that he was resigning from the Tucson Police Department to take a job with the Conservative Tribune website in Phoenix.

Tatum is currently the director of Urban Engagement at Turning Point USA. He has joined Candace Owens in her Blexit movement, which seeks to encourage African Americans to leave the Democratic Party. 

For more information, visit www.medeirosforcongress.com

