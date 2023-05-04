Hanford's community pool, The Plunge, has been closed to fix some mechanical issues but will likely reopen early next week, according to Brad Albert, Hanford Parks and Recreation Director.
The pool, located at 415 Ford St., had opened to the public earlier this week following its closure for the winter season.
“We had a fairly minor mechanical error, we had a part that was malfunctioning that controlled the circulation of the water, and there are very tight controls on the PH, temperature, and circulation levels of the water by the health department. We weren’t able to keep it within those levels,” said Albert, pointing out that the mechanical issue came at a good time since summer hasn't really kicked in yet and the pool isn't at peak use.
“We just opened The Plunge like a week ago, so it's unfortunate that we had to close it temporarily. The good news is that we haven't gotten into our heavy summer season yet, which starts at the beginning of June when school gets out,” said Albert.
The closure affected some pool activities this week — water aerobics, lap swim, and Piranhas Swim Club had to be canceled for safety reasons.
“We had to cancel both our water aerobics classes and the Piranhas swim club which uses The Plunge for practices,” said Albert.
The parks department offers two separate water classes at The Plunge, water aerobics, and lap swim — those class sessions start on May 2 and operate through the summer months until Sept. 28.
Water aerobics classes are held Tuesdays and Thursdays with two sessions available from 8 a.m. to 8:45 a.m., and 9 a.m., to 9:45 a.m.
Lap swim classes are also held on Tuesdays and Thursdays, with four 30-minute back-to-back sessions starting at 8 a.m. and ending at 10 a.m.
Each class will cost a monthly $20 fee per adult and $16 for senior citizens. Registration is online through the parks department website or in person at the parks office located at 321 N. Douty St.
Maintenance of The Plunge is taken very seriously because it becomes a community hub in the summer months, Albert said.
“We have drop-in swimming, we have swim lessons, we continue our water aerobics, our water Zumba, we have Dive-In Movies at night in the summertime, so we get pretty crowded in there. We open up around noon during the summer and stay open until 8, it’s a nice place, especially for those who don’t have pools at home,” said Albert.