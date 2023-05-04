The Plunge swimming pool opens to the public Saturday
Buy Now

A lifeguard watches as people swim at The Plunge public swimming pool in this August 2018 file photo.

 Julissa Zavala, Sentinel File Photo

Hanford's community pool, The Plunge, has been closed to fix some mechanical issues but will likely reopen early next week, according to Brad Albert, Hanford Parks and Recreation Director.

The pool, located at 415 Ford St., had opened to the public earlier this week following its closure for the winter season.

“We had a fairly minor mechanical error, we had a part that was malfunctioning that controlled the circulation of the water, and there are very tight controls on the PH, temperature, and circulation levels of the water by the health department. We weren’t able to keep it within those levels,” said Albert, pointing out that the mechanical issue came at a good time since summer hasn't really kicked in yet and the pool isn't at peak use.

Tags

Recommended for you