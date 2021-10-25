Fresno County residents are being asked to help shape the future of Measure C and how locally-controlled funding can improve the county’s transportation system – providing solutions that meet the needs of every Fresno County resident.
Fresno County Transportation Authority (FCTA) and the Fresno Council of Governments (Fresno COG) are urging Fresno County residents to attend the next set of community workshops being held to capture community input as part of the Measure C renewal process. The event details are outlined below, including the option to attend an in-person or online event.
A virtual workshop will be held from 3-5 p.m on Oct. 27.
Measure C is a locally-controlled transportation funding measure that provides services such as maintaining and upgrading local streets, roads and highways throughout Fresno County. Measure C funding increases overall quality of life for local residents by making roads safer, reducing congestion and improving air quality, and keeping transit fares low for seniors, the disabled, veterans and students.
Fresno County voters approved the local funding source twice in the past 35 years and the measure is set to expire soon. Therefore, the drafting process for the next Measure C and its expenditure plan is currently underway.
“The process for a measure renewal needs to be thorough and well-considered, with the public having every opportunity to weigh in on decisions about how their money is to be spent,” says City of Fowler Mayor and Measure C Executive Committee Co-Chair David Cardenas.
“While these events are a great way for the community to get involved, it certainly is not the only way,” says City of Clovis Mayor Pro Tem and Measure C Executive Committee Co-Chair Lynne Ashbeck. “We are asking residents and local organization who might have questions about Measure C, would like to request a presentation, or just have a conversation about how Measure C can help improve their transportation needs and daily life, to contact us online or by phone so we can hear their thoughts and address any questions they might have.”
Whether it’s repairing potholes, keeping local roads in good condition, reducing traffic congestion, paving roads, clearing litter; upgrading bridges, overpasses, roads and highways, keeping transit fares low, or improving 911 emergency vehicle access and providing safer routes to school – Fresno County residents have been urged to share their transportation needs so that Measure C can best deliver to the community.
For more information, please visit MeasureCRenewal.com or call (559) 600-0413.
