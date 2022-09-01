The College of the Sequoias board of trustees along with its sponsoring group, Friends of College of the Sequoias, have launched a campaign for general obligation Bond Measure C, which will be placed on the November ballot.

The $95 million bond will provide funding for a University Center to be built on the southeast corner of the Visalia campus and allow for partnerships with four-year universities providing bachelor and master degree programs.

Currently, over 5,000 students from the South Valley attend Fresno State each year. In 2017, the College partnered with Fresno State and opened the Fresno State South Valley Campus on the southeast corner of campus near Mooney and Tulare avenues.

