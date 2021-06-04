While snow may be largely absent in California, there is a time of year when white flakes drift down to the earth in the Central Valley. But instead of beauty and childhood fun, they bring bad air and irritate throats and eyes.
Wildfire season is upon us, when a spark the size of a grain of rice — or some ill-advised pyrotechnics at a gender reveal party — can burn down an entire forest. And running toward these blazes is Cal Fire, the second-largest firefighting force in America behind the Fire Department of New York. Their battles have become increasingly difficult in recent years due to ongoing droughts that dry up the vegetation.
As the grandson of Donald L. “Captain Don” Promnitz of the Fresno Fire Department and someone who completed the Fire Academy at Fresno City College, I’m fairly familiar with the world of driving trucks and blasting hoses. But just as there’s a difference between sheriff's deputies and police officers, there’s a night-and-day difference between the city and the wildlands. So I was grateful for the opportunity to attend a class on Thursday in Del Rey, where journalists were invited to talk about wildfires, and safety for the reporters covering them.
Cal Fire had its roughest year in 2020. During the presentation, Public Information Officer Stacey Nolan said that last year alone, nearly 10,000 wildfires broke out, destroying over 4 million acres of land and damaging or destroying over 10,000 structures.
Speaking on their work, Battalion Chief Dan Urias explained just how fragile the wilds can be in regards to fire, being frank about the main cause in most circumstances — our own carelessness.
“95% of our fires are started by humans,” Urias said. “Whether it’s a chain, or mismanagement of whatever ignition source they have, the worst ones are the ones where someone barbecues up at Shaver and puts the barbecue with all the hot embers [in the truck] and drives down the hill.”
These are the little sparks that force Cal Fire into the blazing sun to battle the flames in even hotter gear. And it’s these mistakes that resulted in 33 fatalities. The men and women fighting the wildfires rarely get the glamorous image of running into a burning building to save babies (not that they don’t ever do it), but to the families whose homes they save by cutting off the inferno’s path, they’re heroes.
It’s a hard job. Let’s not make it harder.
