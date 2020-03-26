Mayor Draxler issues COVID-19 statement

You are also allowed to pick up food from restaurants and if you elect to do so, I ask you to remember to support local businesses that are struggling to remain open.

For more information, please visit: https://covid19.ca.qov/stay-home-except-for-essential-needs.

As we continue to cope with the impacts of COVID-19 and navigate through these uncertain times, it is important that we all come together as one community, and one City, to respond to this public health emergency. It is in these times of need that communities draw upon their neighbors and I have the utmost confidence that Hanford will be a model of community support throughout this crisis.

The City has received many reports from our citizens regarding the conducting of non-essential activities and possible price gouging. Please take note that your City Council has already acted to curb those activities and under the City’s Urgency Ordinance, the City of Hanford stands prepared to enforce matters of price gouging and the operations

non-essential businesses in accordance with the Executive Order.