Mayor Draxler issues COVID-19 statement

Dear Citizens of Hanford,
During this time of crisis, I wanted to take a moment to address the community and let you all know the steps that the City is taking to comply with State and Federal mandates and mitigate the potential spread of COVlD-19 in our community.
Like the majority of other cities throughout California, Hanford has closed the lobbies of all City facilities to walk-in traffic and shifted the majority of business to online transactions.
Those services that must be completed in person can still be done by
contacting the appropriate department in advance and setting up an appointment.
I want to offer praise to our residents for your efforts to stay home, support local businesses, and maintain social distance. As we adjust to life under this state-wide Stay at Home order for Californians, requiring residents to remain home, except to conduct essential activities, essential business, and essential government functions, it will be increasingly important to limit any activities outside of your home to those that are truly essential.
I recognize that staying home can be difficult, but this measure is necessary to slow the spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in our state.
To clarify some misconceptions, individuals are still able to shop for groceries, prescription medications, go to the bank and help vulnerable family members.
You are also allowed to pick up food from restaurants and if you elect to do so, I ask you to remember to support local businesses that are struggling to remain open.
For more information, please visit: https://covid19.ca.qov/stay-home-except-for-essential-needs.
As we continue to cope with the impacts of COVID-19 and navigate through these uncertain times, it is important that we all come together as one community, and one City, to respond to this public health emergency. It is in these times of need that communities draw upon their neighbors and I have the utmost confidence that Hanford will be a model of community support throughout this crisis.
The City has received many reports from our citizens regarding the conducting of non-essential activities and possible price gouging. Please take note that your City Council has already acted to curb those activities and under the City’s Urgency Ordinance, the City of Hanford stands prepared to enforce matters of price gouging and the operations
non-essential businesses in accordance with the Executive Order.
This situation remains fluid in nature and can change as the days progress. Over the coming days I will be working with City staff to continue to prioritize essential services and may shift support and personnel to maintain those services. Together, we can all help guide our City through this crisis and be a model for our citizens.
There are no planning tomorrows if we do not take care of today. Thank you for all that you have done and will continue to do to help support the City of Hanford.
