May is the month for mental health awareness, and mental health patients in Kings County can find resources through the Kings County Behavioral Health organization among others, which offers help for mental illness and substance abuse.
“Worldwide, mental health care is a disaster, but California is making progress,” said Ken Baird, a member of the county Behavioral Health advisory board. He retired as the Kings County Assessor/Clerk-Recorder/Registrar of Voters in December 2021.
“Kings County is a smaller county and when I first came to work for the Behavioral Services department back in 1978, there was only one other person and a secretary. Services have improved since then, but we are still seeing a lack of providers in the area and at large, making it harder to connect the people who need those services with the providers themselves,” Baird said.
“Kings View Counseling Services is contracted through the county to provide services as the county is not able to fund a stand-alone clinic. According to the National Alliance on Mental Health, 1 in 5 Americans will be diagnosed with some form of mental illness," he said. "One in 20 will be diagnosed with a serious mental illness. The stigmas attached to mental illness as painted by Hollywood and the news don’t help with those who want treatment. They fear being labeled and therefore won’t seek help.”
Most insurance companies regulate the providers allowed in a paid network. The average out-of-pocket cost for a therapist visit is $100 to $200 per visit according to Psychology Today. The average cost of a psychiatrist consultation is $300 to $500 depending on the office, according to betterhelp.com.
In Kings County these hotlines are available:
• Mental Health Services Access Line: 559-582-4481
• Psychiatric Crisis Line: 1-800-655-2553
• Substance Use Disorder (SUD) Services:
Adults: 559-583-9300 | Youth: 559-584-8100
• National Suicide Prevention Hotline: 1-800-273-TALK(8255)
• Local Warm Line: 1-877-306-2413
• Community Resources Information dial: 2-1-1
The Kings Community Action Organization provides assistance to the community with housing, childcare, employment, and food.
Kings County Behavioral Health serves all residents of Kings County. Some of the adult services include:
• Full-Service Partnership - An intensive case management for residents with severe mental illness or emotional disturbances. This program is entirely free for all Kings County residents.
• Support Groups - Family Members group and Sisters Speak
• The Collaborative Justice Treatment Court - A new program seeking to assist treatment through the courts.
• The Anchors Supportive Housing - A program designed to provide supportive and permanent housing using funding from Proposition 63 that was completed in 2015. This facility houses residents in the FSP program.