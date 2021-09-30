State Assembly Minority Whip Devon Mathis (R-Porterville) is praising the signing of a new bill that he believes will be an asset to helping dairy farmers in the Central Valley and the rest of California.
On Thursday, it was announced by Mathis that Gov. Gavin Newsom signed AB 425, into law, building upon a previous bill from 2019, AB 590, and clarifying the standards for milk costs and production protocol. Both bills were drafted by Mathis. According to Mathis, it fixes outdated regulations regarding definitions, assessments, fees and funding mechanisms for the Dairy Council of California, while also establishing crucial safeguards to protect the dairy industry from unlawful or predatory practices which undermine the marketplace and are harmful to the consumer.
“As elected officials and legislators we have a responsibility and obligation to ensure that we do all that can be done to represent and support our State’s agriculture and dairy industries” said Mathis. “I look forward to continuing my work with our agricultural and dairy workers to protect and provide them with every opportunity to continue to grow and flourish during these uncertain and challenging times.”
The bill was a collaborative effort between the Dairy Institute of California and those working in the dairy industry, receiving support from both parties in the final vote.
“AB 425 provides important clarifications necessary to ensure that laws governing the state’s dairy industry are not open to debate or legal uncertainty, allowing dairy farmers and processors to focus on their primary task of providing essential foods to California’s citizens,” said William Schiek, executive director of The Dairy Institute of California. "The Dairy Institute and its member companies thank the Legislature and the Governor for passing and signing this important legislation.”
